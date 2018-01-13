South Kesteven District Council tax consultation

South Kesteven District Council is to ask residents, businesses and town and parish councils for their views on council tax proposals for 2018/19.

The consultation, which gives an overview of the council’s plans for the year ahead, starts on Monday and will run for two weeks.

Cabinet member for finance Adam Stokes (Con) said: “We are committed to making a positive, lasting difference to the people who live and work in our district while ensuring our element of the council tax continues to be among the lowest in the country.”

“We believe the way to do this is to focus on areas that will help the local economy including the creation of InvestSK, which is dedicated to supporting local businesses, improving our markets and ensuring that we continue to raise the standards of our streets through our hugely successful Big Clean initiative.”

The council is consulting on three options:

l To increase its element of council tax by £5 a year (on a Band D property)

lTo increase it by three per cent – equal to £4.46 a year increase (on a Band D property)

lNot to increase council tax at all

To have your say on the council tax proposals, visit www.southkesteven.gov.uk/counciltax2018-19.

The consultation closes on Monday, January 29.

For a paper copy of the survey, call 01476 406502.

n Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Lord Willy Bach is urging residents to complete his online survey which asks if they are prepared to pay more council tax.

Lord Bach’s survey is asking whether people would pay £1 a month extra in the 2018/2019 tax year to help him address urgent crime threats across the county and increase public safety.

The increase would see council tax payers living in a Band D property pay an annual total of £199.23 in 2018/2019 towards policing. This year, a Band D household pays a total of £187.23.

Lord Bach said: “While the amount of money coming from the Government next year will stay the same, it has clearly recognised the importance of increasing funding for police forces, including Leicestershire. That’s why Police and Crime Commissioners can now increase the amount of money contributed towards policing by local people, through the police part of the council tax bill.”

The survey can be found at www.leics.pcc.police.uk/budget-consultation