A dozen council flats and bungalows are proposed for Stamford and Bourne
Plans for a dozen ‘affordable’ council homes in Bourne and Stamford are recommended for approval.
The move comes as part of much wider council housing programme by the district council.
South Kesteven District Council seeks to build seven flats in Bourne across two sites at Meadow Close.The west site would contain four flats and the east site three bungalows.
The sites are presently used for informal parking. Despite concerns over loss of parking, they would provide affordable housing.
Former garage sites off Trinity Road, Stamford, are also recommended for three bungalows on a west site and a pair of semi-detached bungalows on an east site.
A council report makes similar comments over parking and affordable housing.
Planning committee will determine the two applications on Wednesday.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.