Plans for a dozen ‘affordable’ council homes in Bourne and Stamford are recommended for approval.

The move comes as part of much wider council housing programme by the district council.

South Kesteven District Council seeks to build seven flats in Bourne across two sites at Meadow Close.The west site would contain four flats and the east site three bungalows.

SKDC

The sites are presently used for informal parking. Despite concerns over loss of parking, they would provide affordable housing.

Former garage sites off Trinity Road, Stamford, are also recommended for three bungalows on a west site and a pair of semi-detached bungalows on an east site.

A council report makes similar comments over parking and affordable housing.

Planning committee will determine the two applications on Wednesday.