South Kesteven has an active and thriving economy, according to InvestSK.

The district-council owned development company has published a report which analyses a variety of government and other data.

It says South Kesteven has above average levels of employment and good job opportunities and the area remains an affordable place in which to live, work, invest and run a business.

Alltech cuts the ribbon on the opening of its UK headquarters in Stamford, England. Left to Right: Alric Blake, COO of Alltech, Deirdre Lyons, Co-Founder of Alltech and Director of Corporate Design, and Mark Lyons, president of Alltech (13633397)

Productivity in South Kesteven has increased at nearly double the regional and national rates and the district has seen a long period of growth, with the number of local firms increasing by 695 to 5,920 during 2012-17.

Levels of employment and self-employment are above those of the East Midlands and Great Britain; with 2.8 per cent more people working in South Kesteven in 2018 than 2017.

Pay levels for those who live in South Kesteven also increased faster than the rest of Great Britain to reach the East Midlands average. Between 2017 and 2018, resident earnings went up by £27 per week to £530.

House prices in the district are also growing faster than the national average.

InvestSK chief executive Steve Bowyer said the report shows the district has a growing and diverse economy, which he hopes will help promote the district.

South Kesteven District Council cabinet member for growth, Coun Helen Goral, said having such an ‘economic intelligence report’ will help the council and InvestSK deliver on their ambitions for growth.