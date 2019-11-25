Training and education providers from across South Kesteven met in Bourne to hear about the skills and training needs for the existing and future workforce.

The South Kesteven Vocational Skills Forum was organised by InvestSK, South Kesteven District Council’s growth and regeneration company.

Some 45 education and training providers, plus employers, attended the event on Wednesday last week at Bourne Corn Exchange.

Professor Sharon Green from the National Centre for Food Manufacturing in Holbeach spoke on the fast-changing nature of businesses, especially in agrifoods, and the need for training to reflect these changes.

Nigel Walmsley, from Willmott Dixon, provided a construction sector focus, offering insight into the changing nature of the building industry and the critical digital skills now required of apprentices to perform traditional construction roles.

Steve Bowyer, chief executive of InvestSK said the event helped foster understanding between businesses and educators. Job skills and the skills needed to perform them were changing rapidly which is why both sides need to talk to each other.

InvestSK is to see how to improve work experience offerings, support businesses in improving their links with educators and promote Higher Level Apprenticeships.

It will also hold another ‘skills summit’ next Spring.