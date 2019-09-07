Good causes in South Kesteven are being urged to attend an event to help them learn about a new crowdfunding platform called CrowdfundSK.

South Kesteven District Council is to launch the online service in a bid to widen community support for good causes.

Groups and individuals who are planning projects and events in South Kesteven for community benefit will soon be able to upload their ideas to CrowdfundSK.

The council is staging an event on Friday September 13 to show charities, community groups and creative individuals how CrowdfundSK will

work.

The event is at the Jubilee Church Life Centre, Grantham, from 10am to midday.