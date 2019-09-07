South Kesteven good causes urged to learn about council's crowdfunding initiative
Good causes in South Kesteven are being urged to attend an event to help them learn about a new crowdfunding platform called CrowdfundSK.
South Kesteven District Council is to launch the online service in a bid to widen community support for good causes.
Groups and individuals who are planning projects and events in South Kesteven for community benefit will soon be able to upload their ideas to CrowdfundSK.
The council is staging an event on Friday September 13 to show charities, community groups and creative individuals how CrowdfundSK will
work.
The event is at the Jubilee Church Life Centre, Grantham, from 10am to midday.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.