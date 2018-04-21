South Kesteven recycling drop-in sessions

Thousands of homes across South Kesteven are preparing to recycle their food waste in a scheme which is the first in Lincolnshire.

The 12-month trial will collect food waste from 4,700 selected homes in Stamford, Bourne, the Deepings, Grantham and several villages.

The trial is being run by the Lincolnshire Waste Partnership and will be funded by Lincolnshire County Council, with South Kesteven District Council volunteering to be the first district in the county to gauge participation rates of this potential new service.

South Kesteven District Council will run drop-in sessions for residents to explain the service.

Information will also be available online and mailed to people’s homes to keep them up-to-date.

The sessions, all between 2.30pm and 6.30pm, will take place at:

l The Deepings: April 24, Deepings Community Centre, Douglas Road, Market Deeping.

l Bourne: April 26, South Kesteven Community Point, Abbey Road.

l Rippingale: April 30, Village Hall, Station Street.

l Stamford: May 2, Stamford Rugby Club, Hambleton Road.

Dr Peter Moseley (Con), SKDC cabinet member for environment, said: “Many residents are already enthusiastic recyclers and I am sure they will embrace this trial to see where it can take us.

“Councils across Lincolnshire are looking at different ways to meet waste and recycling challenges – and food waste collections may become a permanent part of this, as they are in other parts of the country. This is a positive first for SKDC and for the county as we explore how our food waste could be dealt with in a better way.”

Residents currently throw food waste away with their other non-recyclable rubbish in their black bins.

When food waste is collected separately, it can be processed in a less expensive and more environmentally-friendly way.

Using anaerobic digestion, the waste can be turned into a useful fertiliser-like soil conditioner and ‘green’ electricity generated in the process.

The service will help households reduce the amount of food they waste, which is estimated to cost the average family £700 per year.

More information on the scheme, including the streets involved, can be found at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/foodwaste