Investment opportunities across Stamford and South Kesteven were showcased at a business event last week.

InvestSK , Team Lincolnshire and South Kesteven District Council met with developers, architects, builders, landowners and property agents at the former Cummings Generator Technologies site in Stamford.

The site when combined with land from the Burghley Estate, which with land from the Burgley Estate, will become St Martin's Park, a 35-acre mixed-use site of business units and housing.

Matthew Lee (14161326)

South Kesteven has 300 acres of development sites across the district and the event also promoted the Riverside Business Park in Bourne and Exeter Fields in Stamford.

The event heard speeches from SKDC leader Coun Matthew Lee, his deputy Coun Kelham Cooke and others

Coun Lee said St Martin's Park was a "bold, crucial, statement of intent" by SKDC but was also "just one piece of a far bigger and inspiring vision for the district."

"To achieve our vision, we will be investing our own council funds with the intention of unlocking up to £400million of private sector investment. We are already putting the right mechanisms in place- such as arm's length companies like InvestSK- and most crucially, we want to work closely with the private sector to make that vision a reality."

Coun Cooke said it was disappointing Cummins withdrew from the site, but it created an opportunity too good to miss. He envisaged a 'world class' mix of housing, commercial and business uses to meet the needs of all generations.

"If we are not bold, we risk missing growth and investment opportunities and allowing Stamford to become a rather beautiful and charming dormitory town. For SKDC and Burghley Estate, that option simply is not on the table.

"We know there are local companies looking to grow and expand, and new companies that want to move into the area. Our task is to enable that to happen."