A new cultural project in South Kesteven aims to bring together farming, art, science and the environment in a series of unique events.

The first of a series of dinner discussions will be held at Uffington Village Hall tomorrow (Friday) to bring people together over locally sourced food to talk about sustainable farming, the environment and culture.

The event is being organised by F.E.A.S.T. (Farming.Environment.Art.Sustainability.Tabled.) which is the brainchild of sisters Kate and Liz Genever, an artist and a scientist respectively. Their family owns a traditional mixed farm in Uffington.

Kate and Liz Genewver (22201535)

The F.E.A.S.T. project is being supported by InvestSK, South Kesteven District Council’s economic growth and regeneration company, as part of the council’s commitment to boosting the local arts offer.

The aim of F.E.A.S.T. is to encourage debate among people in South Kesteven about social, environmental, scientific and cultural issues. Each dinner will begin with ‘provocations’ from both the arts and science which will stimulate a conversation involving all the 25 guests at the table.

Each three-hour F.E.A.S.T. dinner will use locally sourced ingredients, including surplus food that would otherwise be thrown away, to produce a range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes.

InvestSK's Head of Arts, Michael Cross, said: “Kate and Liz Genever have created a fascinating mix of art, food, conversation and science. These topics resonate beautifully with the wider cultural conversations we’ve held throughout the year. F.E.A.S.T. will also provide a great opportunity for artists to bring their work to a local community and explore new ways of developing cultural programming in a village hall setting.

“Village halls play an enormous part in community life and it is important that arts events feature regularly in their schedules.”

Kate Genever said: “We’re interested in raising awareness about rural life in an artful way. These events offer a social atmosphere, delicious food and an opportunity to develop a deeper understanding of inter-connected topics.

“We welcome guests with a wide range of interests, backgrounds and specialisms.”

The first F.E.A.S.T. tomorrow (Nov 22) has the theme of Fact/Fiction and tickets cost £25.

The next dinner will take place at a venue to be confirmed during National Village Hall Week in January 2020 when the theme will be Perma/Culture.

For art lovers F.E.A.S.T. has also created a separate event at the same venue tomorrow and Saturday November 23 F.E.A.S.T. in the Afternoon.

InvestSK says this is a free opportunity for people to engage with the work of Stamford-based artists Catherine Headley and Jane Hindmarch at Uffington Village Hall.

Drawings, paintings and prints featuring local landscapes by the two artists will be on display between 2pm and 4pm each day and both Catherine and Jane will be available to talk about their work.

Jane Hindmarch commented: “We’re both really looking forward to the exhibition. It’s so good to have somewhere to show our work as there are so few places and this is such a nice venue."

Free tea and home-made cakes and scones will also be available.

For more information about these events or to book at seat at the F.E.A.S.T. dinner email kate@kategenever.com or liz@lizgenever.com