South Kesteven suffers as part of Lincolnshire's fly-tipping menace

Councils across the county are cleaning up a staggering 20 incidents of fly-tipping a day it has been revealed.

The number demonstrates the rising tide of illegal rubbish dumping that is blighting Lincolnshire’s communities and countryside.

Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones called a special summit to investigate what can be done to tackle the growing menace.

Representatives from all seven of the county’s district and city authorities, the county council, Lincolnshire Police, the Environment Agency, several drainage boards, the NFU and the County Land and Business Association attended the special meeting at police HQ in Nettleham.

Delegates were told that waste crime has been described as “the new narcotics” by Environment Agency chief James Bevan – and now costs England £1 billion a year.

Councillors from across Lincolnshire heard of the flytipping problem (7386228)

Farmers, often the victims of illegal fly-tipping, now pay an average of £850 a year cleaning up rubbish on their land – with many paying thousands of pounds.

There are around 800 incidents of fly-tipping in South Kesteven every year which cost approximately £100,000 to investigate and clean up.

South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet member for environment, Councillor Peter Moseley, said: “We are pleased the Police and Crime Commissioner realises that fly-tipping is a huge issue, especially for rural districts like South Kesteven, and that he is willing to share some resource to help us combat this problem.

“We have been tackling fly-tipping as a waste partnership for years, and for the collection and disposal authorities it is day-to-day hard work.

“At Friday’s meeting the PCC suggested that they could allow district authorities to use custody suites for interviewing as well as provide assistance in getting offenders to interview, and we look forward to receiving that help.”

Last Friday’s meeting was given some examples of fly-tipping which included the dumping of 30 bags of dead chickens, hundreds of tyres, offal and even three dead horses.

Mr Jones will assess the information given by the various agencies tackling the problem before drawing up a list of actions.

But he has committed to creating a ‘hot spot’ map – showing the locations across the county most used by fly-tippers – as a first step in an intelligence gathering process.

Representatives from all agencies, including the chief constable, have also signed a pledge to seek ways to work together to tackle the problem.

“Today is very much the first step in gathering information, good practice and experiences,” said Mr Jones.

“But it is clear, already, that this is a huge problem for all our communities and it’s having a significant impact on resident’s quality of life.

“Clearly partnership working will be crucial so I am keen to analyse the information we have gathered today, find examples of positive steps taken around the UK and then see what projects we can create and launch that will begin to make a difference.”