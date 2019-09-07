Hundreds more homes are to be built across South Kesteven for the district to meet its housing needs.

Changes to the Local Plan say the district must now build 650 homes a year, instead of a former target of 625.

The planned total by 2036 has increased 500 to 16,125 new homes, as the population of South Kesteven is expected to increase 26,000 from its current 140,000.

Kinoulton Court in Grantham (16141218)

Most development will be focussed around Grantham, but Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings are also set for major schemes.

Stamford North is set for 1,300 homes on 53ha, with a further 650 at the adjoining Quarry Farm site in Rutland - the latter of which will be decided by Rutland County Council as part of its own Local Plan.

A council report says this development will be ‘masterplanned’ and will include an East-West road from Old Great North Road to Ryhall Road to “offer mitigation to the town centre from the traffic as a result of this development”.

Stamford North would also feature specialist housing like extra care homes.

Provision would also be made for a new local centre, a new primary school, and the development would make contributions towards improving an existing secondary school.

Stamford East will see 162 homes on a 9.13ha site.

In the Deepings, Towngate West will see 73 homes and land off Linchfield Road will now see 680 homes, instead of a previously allocated 590 homes, on a 32.98ha site.

Sites across the district have also been declared strategic employment sites.

They include 9.8ha of Exeter Fields off Empingham Road, 8ha of land south of Spalding Road, Bourne, 4.2ha of land fronting Peterborough Road, Market Deeping and a 14ha extension to Northfield Industrial Estate, Market Deeping.

Employment land north of Manning Road, Bourne, has been reallocated to provide 107 homes.

One hundred extra homes for Bourne would also be determined through a Neighbourhood Plan.

The changes follow the Local Plan being submitted to the government in January this year.

This was followed by a public examination of the plan by an independent government appointed inspector in May, who has recommended the council make ‘modifications.’

The report, prepared for councillors meeting yesterday (Thur) recommended the Finance, Economic Development and Corporate Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee accept the changes and recommend them to cabinet, which meets on Tuesday.

If this was not done, the Local Plan would be found ‘unsound’ by a government inspector and the council would have to restart the lengthy process of making a Local Plan.

Approving the changes would enable the plan to be found sound through independent examination and progress to its statutory adoption in January 2020.

The council will then ‘review’ the plan from April and will submit it to the secretary of state for further examination by 2023.

SKDC cabinet member for planning Nick Robins told the Mercury the changes were not unexpected and the district was on course to deliver 650 homes a

year.

Coun Robins (Con-Castle) said: “The Local Plan is on track. We are confident we are well equipped to deal with modifications and will react accordingly.”

He added the review was to account for changes in government policy/legislation and housing needs. It did not mean the Local Plan was being delayed.