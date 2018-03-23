Spalding nurse and runner: ‘I just had to stop and help him’

A student nurse from Spalding has taken on “Good Samaritan” status after helping an injured runner to finish a city half-marathon race.

Georgia Mae Bailey (18) willingly sacrificed achieving a personal best time at the 13.1-mile event in Cambridge on March 4 and instead chose to nurse fellow runner Trevor Stilgrove across the finish line on his 66th birthday.

Trevor, of Deeping St James, was on course for a good time himself before stumbling on a pothole and falling over, twisting his knee.

Georgia, a medical student at Cambridge’s Anglia Ruskin University, said: “The race was tough because I’d been training with a university running club until last November when I had to go out on a hospital placement.

“I’d stopped training for a while after that so I had to make up for lost time before the half-marathon race.

“The day itself was absolutely awful, very cold and windy, but I was on target for a finishing time of two hours 15 minutes.

GOOD SAMARITAN: Georgia Mae Bailey at Spalding Grammar School on A-level results day last summer.

“I saw Trevor set off at the start and he was running extremely well until about seven miles from the finish when he stumbled into a pothole and hurt his knee.

“So I stopped and then someone from St John Ambulance came over to ask Trevor if he wanted to pull out of the race.

“But he was determined to finish because he wanted to prove a point to himself on his 66th birthday.

“Trevor then asked me why I’d stopped to help him and I said ‘I’m a student nurse and I’m running in a vest that says Samaritans on it, so I just had to stop and help you’.

”I like to think that it goes well with my job as a student nurse and it puts me in a good light as a trainee Samaritans volunteer as well.”

Georgia, an ex-student of both Spalding High School and Spalding Grammar School sixth form, eventually finished the race with Trevor in two hours 55 minutes.

So far, Georgia has raised about £700 for Cambridge Samaritans where she hopes to volunteer for three hours a week after completing an eight-month training programme.

She said: “It was complete impulse to stop and help Trevor, although it was hard to stop and then start again because my legs were so tired.

“So we walked for a little bit, then jogged as Trevor put his arm over my shoulder and said ‘Come on, keep running’.

“Trevor was so sweet and I knew that his family was there, cheering him on, and they were waiting for him at the finish line.

“Before we went our separate ways, I found out that he was from Deeping St James and he said to me ‘if you hadn’t have stopped, I wouldn’t have finished the race’”.

Georgia’s next challenge is the Miss Cambridgeshire beauty pageant on Sunday, April 22, the same day at the London Marathon which she is hoping to run next year.

David Bailey, Georgia’s dad, said: “I’m so proud of Georgia because she hasn’t had an easy journey at university thus far.

“But although her mother and I will always be here for her, Georgia is one of those people who makes things happen for herself and she always thinks of others first.

“So to see that she’s overcome all the setbacks she’s had and now to see her blossom into the most amazing young lady makes me the proudest man in Spalding.”

You can still help Georgia raise funds for Samaritans by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/ then search under her name.

