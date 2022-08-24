Home   News   Article

Stamford homes broken into in Tinwell Road, Roman Bank, Churchill Road, Empingham Road and Stirling Road

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 17:00, 24 August 2022

Burglars targeted a number of empty properties.

Five Stamford homes were burgled during the night between Thursday and Friday last week (August 18 and 19).

The homes targeted were in Tinwell Road, Roman Bank, Churchill Road, Empingham Road and Stirling Road. They are believed to have been empty at the time.

A police car. Photo: istock
Jewellery was reported stolen from one of the properties.

Anyone with information on the incidents should call 101 or report it online via the Lincolnshire Police website.

