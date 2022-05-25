Police have stepped up patrols after a spate of vehicle crime.

Over the weekend a number of vehicles were broken into in Stamford and had items stolen from them.

The areas targeted include Arran Road, Empingham Road, Moray Road, Trinity Road and Ash Place. There was also a report of criminal damage in Northumberland Avenue.

A police car in Stamford High Street

Police officers are investigating the incidents, speaking with the victims and reviewing CCTV and doorbell camera footage.

Sergeant Emma Crisp, of the Stamford Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We would take this opportunity to remind everyone to secure their vehicles overnight and ensure anything of value is removed from the sight of potential thieves.

"The loss of work items can have a devastating effect on someone, especially the financial implications involved."

She added: “We have stepped up our targeted patrols and ask the local community to keep their eyes peeled and report any suspicious people at the time they see them.

"If anyone has any information that will help our investigation I’d ask they get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 247 of May 23 or e-mail force.control@lincs.police.uk .

Alternatively the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.