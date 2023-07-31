A council is reminding people to send in their views about new parking rules.

The changes mean South Kesteven District Council would fine people who park in the Stamford and Bourne bus stations.

A new four-hour parking limit at Stamford Leisure Centre has also been put forward to free up parking spaces for people using the gym and pool.

Stamford Bus Station used for parking cars

The third change would ensure only electric vehicles park in charging bays and that these are connected to a charging point.

This clampdown would take place at the council’s car parks off North Street in Stamford, Burghley Street in Bourne, and Douglas Road in Market Deeping.

Council leader Richard Cleaver (Ind – Stamford St John’s) said: “The council’s cabinet has already voted in support of these proposals, but we are keen to hear what the people who use our parking areas think about the plans.

Signs warn drivers not to park at the bus station

“Some of the changes are an update of procedures to bring South Kesteven District Council’s regulations in line with revised national legislation.”

Views should be submitted by 9am on Monday, August 21, to corporateproperty@southkesteven.gov.uk or by post to Corporate Property, South Kesteven District Council, The Picture House, St Catherine’s Road, Grantham, NG31 6TT.

Cars parked at Stamford Bus Station

by Sophie Robinson