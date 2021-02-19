A community group is asking people to speak out quickly about a proposed development they believe will bring their town to a standstill.

St Martin’s Residents’ Group, which represents people living in the south of Stamford, is calling on people to join them in reacting to redevelopment plans for the former Cummins factory and an adjoining field off Barnack Road.

South Kesteven District Council owns the former Cummins site, and is working with Burghley Estates, which own the greenfield land next door, to submit a planning application for St Martin’s Park - a development comprising 190 homes, a retirement village of about 150 homes, and business units.

Deborah Hewson from St Martin's Residents Group is concerned the building of homes off Barnack Road will create additional traffic, particularly at the junction with High Street St Martin's

While welcoming the redevelopment of the former factory as workplaces, which could create 825 jobs, members of St Martin’s Residents’ Group feel the addition of the greenfield land, and the resulting large scale of the development, is concerning.

Deborah Hewson, from the group, said: “It is felt the likely impact will be considerable on an already strained infrastructure on the south side of the river, in a conservation area - in particular the road system.

“Access to this development will be via Barnack Road off St Martin’s. This is already a congested area and we believe the development will only exacerbate that congestion with associated implications for local residents, and also through traffic.”

Stamford Town Council gave the nod to St Martin’s Park in January, describing it as “a good use of land”.

South Kesteven District Council is expected to seek approval for the ‘outline’ plans when its planning committee meets in March.

“We feel that due to the exceptional circumstances we have lived through in the last 12 months, local people may not be fully aware of the magnitude and implications of the development,” said Deborah. “We want to encourage people to share their views by sending them to the district council planners.”

Flyers are being distributed to residents in surrounding areas.

To view the plans click here to be taken to the South Kesteven District Council webpage for the application or email: stmartins.stamford@gmail.com for more information.

Concerns or objections can also be sent directly to SKDC by emailing: planning@southkesteven.gov.uk, quoting planning ref S20/2056.

More details on the development can be seen here, on the St Martin's Park website.