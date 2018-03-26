Special park run at Rutland Water

A running group is holding a special park run event at Rutland Water for people who are blind or visually impaired.

The Rutland Water Parkrun special 5km event, which starts at 9am tomorrow near Normanton Church, aims to promote the benefits of the park run for everyone, regardless of running ability or disability.

Emma Herd, a member of the Rutland Water Parkrun volunteering team, said: “This run will focus on the benefits of the park run and just how easy it is for someone who is visually impaired to take part with just a little support.

“We will have a team of experienced guides on hand giving advice before the run, and we will pair people up with tethers and blindfolds to give those doing the course a very real sense of what it is like to be a guide and be guided.”

The move is part of the group’s efforts to make running more accessible for all.

Emma said: “We aim to encourage everyone to be able to take part if they wish and try and make our events as inclusive and accessible as they can possibly be.

There are so many health benefits to the park run, both mentally and physically, and you do not have to be an athlete to take part and reap the rewards.

“We are working to encourage runners, joggers, walkers, dogs, children, the elderly, visually impaired, hearing impaired and those with conditions such as Alzheimer’s to join in the run. If anyone feels they can’t do the course but still wish to be involved, we also need volunteers to help the event take place.”

The 5km park run is free to enter and takes place every Saturday morning at 9am. All you need to do is register ahead of the event at www.parkrun.org.uk/register and bring the barcode so you can obtain a finishing time.

Tomorrow’s event will see guides on hand at the Waterfront Cafe in Edith Weston to offer advice and provide some basic training ahead of the start of the run.

Those interested in learning more about being a visually impaired volunteers, or volunteering in general, should contact rutlandwateroffice@parkun.com