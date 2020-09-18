When Lakeside Healthcare announced on Tuesday (September 15) that it is closing St Mary’s Medical Centre in Stamford, concerns were immediately raised about the care the surgery's 15,000 patients will receive. Here we look at the problems patients fear they will face, and some the issues which have caused the current situation.

The closure of St Mary's Medical Centre on December 1, which was announced this week, will mean its patients will transfer to the Sheepmarket Surgery, off Ryhall Road, bringing its total number of patients to more than 30,000.

Following the announcement, the patient participation group representing those registered with St Mary's Medical Centre in Wharf Road, and with the Sheepmarket Surgery off Ryhall Road, raised specific concerns.