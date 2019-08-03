In the week marking the centenary of the nation’s biggest council house building boom, South Kesteven District Council has confirmed plans to build hundreds of new homes.

South Kesteven has a long history as a social landlord. It once owned more than 9,500 council homes and still owns nearly 6,000 houses, including 1,185 in Stamford, 461 in Bourne and 304 in the Deepings.

The majority were built following the 1919 ‘Addison Act’ to build homes‘fit for heroes’ after the First World War. A second building boom after the Second World War created a legacy visible today in towns and villages across the country.

Lumby's Terrace on Water Street in Stamford

The oldest homes owned by the council are in Lumby’s Terrace on Water Street, Stamford, built in 1826.

Between 1970s and early 1990s, council housebuilding fell from 120,000 homes a year to none with many sold off under Margaret Thatcher’s ‘Right to Buy’ scheme.

A generation later, the council is building new council houses again, to help meet the needs of 2,000 people on its waiting lists.

Ted Neville

The council aims to build 500 new council houses over the next seven years.

These will be mainly individual homes and small developments, rather than the large council estates that were built previously.

Cabinet member for housing, Coun Barry Dobson, said: “With house buying out of reach for many and private rental becoming so expensive, social and affordable housing options have become increasingly important.”

He added: “Now we have an opportunity to build more council houses than has been possible for decades.

“This is about creating communities where people can live, raise families and grow older; somewhere they feel comfortable and secure.

“2019 has been a milestone year when we can look back with pride on the last 100 years and look ahead to providing more houses fit for the 21st century.”

Matthew Laughton Jessie Schein and Milan

Matthew Laughton, Jessie Schein and their son Milan have lived in their council-owned home in Stamford since October 2015.

“We were previously living in a one-bedroom flat nearby, which quickly became too small when we had Milan in 2013, so we applied to the council for a house,” said Matthew.

“We were delighted when we were offered a house that was in the process of being built and regularly came to see it going up.

“It’s a great location - close to town and to Milan’s primary school.

“The house has the space we need and a garden, so it’s ideal. We feel very blessed.”

With Matthew’s Ketton based upholstery business going from strength-to-strength, the couple are hoping to buy their home from South Kesteven District Council and are currently saving for a

deposit.

Leader of South Kesteven District Council Matthew Lee

A new era of council houses

Nearly 14,000 homes are due to be built in South Kesteven by 2036, around a third of which will be classed as ‘affordable’ and available to rent or buy at a discount to the private market rate.

The leader of the council Matthew Lee (Con) said: “A hundred years on from the birth of the council house, we are determined to ensure that the homes in our district meet the needs of our residents now and for future generations.

“We have exciting plans to work in partnership with the private sector to stimulate the building of more homes and ensuring that our district continues to offer homes that are both aspirational and accessible.

“Growing South Kesteven’s local economy is our number one priority, but we don’t want people to have to live elsewhere and commute into the district – we want them to be able to afford to live and raise families here. That’s good news for local employers, for the environment and for people’s lifestyles.

“While some of our tenants have lived in council houses for many years, for a growing proportion of our tenants a council house or affordable home is a vital stepping stone to getting on the housing ladder.”

Matthew Lee is pictured right.

Ted Neville

How many council properties are there in South Kesteven?

About 6,000.

Where are they?

Grantham 2,399 (40 per cent), Stamford 1,185 (20 per cent), Bourne 461 (8 per cent), Deepings 304 (5 per cent), villages 1,607 (27 per cent).

Where are the oldest council houses?

The first council-owned properties date back to 1826 in Lumby’s Terrace, Stamford. SKDC has 26 houses that are pre-1900.

What is the longest tenancy?

Ted Neville, 92, (pictured) has lived in his property on Sharpe Road in Harrowby, near Grantham, for 61 years.

When were council houses built?

Many council homes were built across the district after the Second World War. In 2013 SKDC announced it was to build council houses in the district for the first time in almost 15 years.

To read more news from Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings, click here.