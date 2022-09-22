A special service of thanksgiving was held to commemorate the life of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The service, held on Sunday (September 18), was led by Rev Peter Stevenson with readings given by Wg Cdr Jez Case, station commander at RAF Wittering and mayor of Stamford David Taylor.

A service of commemoration and thanksgiving for the RAF’s victory over the Luftwaffe in the Battle of Britain would normally be held on this Sunday, but with the death of Her Late Majesty the Queen, it was decided to give people the opportunity to remember her reign formally.

Reverend Peter Stevenson addresses the congregation. Photo: AS1 Kimberley Waterson

Stamford’s United Reformed Church is part of the non-conformist movement and the service was held in that tradition.

Rev Stevenson spoke of Her Late Majesty’s many outstanding personal qualities, of her role as defender of the faith, and how personal grief at a time of loss will naturally include sadness.

Wg Cdr Case’s reading from Ecclesiastes was poignant and included the famous words ‘for everything there is a season’, reminding the congregation that change is a natural part of life for everyone.

One of the many veterans who attended the service. Photo: AS1 Kimberley Waterson

The station commander, who met the Queen as an air cadet at the age of 15, said: “It was an honour to be able to take part in a service that commemorated the Queen.

"We all have our own thoughts and memories of Her Late Majesty, and this service allowed each of us to reflect on an incredible life of service to our nation, and what this change will mean for us all.”

The late Queen’s favourite hymn ‘Praise My Soul The King of Heaven’ was the first musical offering and stirred some enthusiastic signing from the congregation.

Reverend Stevenson said: “It had been our plan to welcome RAF Wittering to the church to commemorate the Battle of Britain but, quite properly, we instead gave thanks for the life of our late sovereign.

A reading is given by Wing Commander Jez Case, station commander at RAF Wittering. Photo: AS1 Kimberley Waterson

Serving members of the armed forces also attended the service of commemoration. Photo: AS1 Kimberley Waterson

"In our service it was our hope to give back some of the love and charity that, without expectation of return, Her Late Majesty had spent her life giving to all of us.”