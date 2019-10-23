A ‘specialist gang’ of Lincolnshire County Council contractors are to begin work repairing pavements in Stamford town centre.

Town councillors heard of the programme from county councillor Richard Brailsford (Con-Stamford West) at this week’s meeting of the full council.

The announcement follows constant complaining by members about the state of roads and pavements across Stamford over the years, along with the quality of repairs done by the county council.