A nostalgic evening of music from the 1960s will be held at Stamford Corn Exchange on Saturday, October 26.

The all-star line up of Dave Berry and The Cruisers, The Nashville Teens, The McCoys and Sound Force 5 will recreate this era in a 60s Spectacular show from 7.30pm.

The bands will perform hits such as The Crying Game, Little Things, Memphis Tennessee Baby It’s You, Tobacco Road, Google Eye, Little Bird, Find My Way Back Home, Biggest Night Of Her Life and more.

The doors will be open from 7pm and pre-show drinks will be available from the auditorium and theatre lounge. Tickets cost £25 from the box office - 01780 766455 or visit stamfordcornexchange.co.uk