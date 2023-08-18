The number of locations where new speed enforcement vans will go has been added to, following concerns over road safety.

The Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road Safety Partnership has listed four new locations in Rutland for the new vans, which were launched earlier this summer, to visit. It com

in response to feedback from the community.

The new van

The new locations are: B640 Stamford Road, Oakham; B641 Uppingham Road, Oakham; B668 Burley Road, Oakham; and the A606 Stamford Road, Empingham.

Jonathan Clarkson, spokesperson for the Road Safety Partnership, said: “Local residents are encouraged to contact us if they think they have a problem with excessive speeding in their communities. This helps us identify those locations which will then be subject to a covert speed survey and if they meet our criteria they will qualify for mobile speed enforcement.”

The new vans are equipped with the very latest in laser-guided cameras capable of determining an exact speed from a moving object at a range of 500m, and recording an ultra-high resolution still images and video footage.

The new van on the B668 near Greetham

The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to your licence. You could be disqualified from driving if you build up 12 or more penalty points within a period of three years.

The new locations in Rutland are part of a large number of similar community concern sites in Leicester and Leicestershire where the new speed vans will be located, a full list of can be found here: https://speedorsafety.com/camera-locations/community-concern-sites