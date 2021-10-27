Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Community speed watch scheme being discussed for Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:00, 27 October 2021

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A community speed watch scheme could come to Stamford and other areas of South Lincolnshire.

Already used in Rutland, the scheme operated by volunteers includes the use of speed guns, although drivers receive a letter from the police instead of prosecution for speeding.

Lincolnshire County Council member for Stamford West, Richard Cleaver (Ind), said he has received interest from residents of streets including Arran Road and Waverley Gardens.

Community Speed Watch already operates in other areas, including Sutton Bridge near Spalding, and in Rutland
Community Speed Watch already operates in other areas, including Sutton Bridge near Spalding, and in Rutland
Crime Stamford Traffic and Travel Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE