Community speed watch scheme being discussed for Stamford
Published: 16:00, 27 October 2021
A community speed watch scheme could come to Stamford and other areas of South Lincolnshire.
Already used in Rutland, the scheme operated by volunteers includes the use of speed guns, although drivers receive a letter from the police instead of prosecution for speeding.
Lincolnshire County Council member for Stamford West, Richard Cleaver (Ind), said he has received interest from residents of streets including Arran Road and Waverley Gardens.