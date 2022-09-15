Residents eager to catch speeding drivers have pulled together to set up Community Speedwatch groups.

Rutland Police is supporting Community Speedwatch groups on their mission to slow down drivers and hold those not following the speed limit to account.

Speed is one of the 'fatal four' reasons for road deaths in the UK alongside drink or drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt and the use of mobile devices while behind the wheel.

Community Speedwatch in Cottesmore

Community Speedwatch is a national initiative where proactive members join with the support and supervision of the police to record details of speeding vehicles using detection devices.

The drivers exceeding the speed limit are contacted, initially with a letter explaining the potential risks and consequences of their dangerous behaviour. Repeat offenders will receive a visit from the police.

Sgt Paul Kear of Rutland Police said: "The speed watch scheme is going really well.

"The villages wanting to sign up just keep coming which is fantastic."