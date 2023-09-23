As the leaves begin to fall and autumn rolls in, I will be spending more of my time back in Parliament and away from our special part of the country, writes Rutland MP Alicia Kearns (Con).

I have always said that the highlight of my job is meeting people from across our community, and I am thankful to everyone who took the time to speak to me over the summer. I cannot be your voice in Parliament without listening to you, and I return to London reinvigorated, although I will miss spending more of my time at home with my family in Rutland.

Many will have read recent press reports regarding alleged espionage in Parliament. Whilst I always want to be open with our communities, even on difficult or sensitive subjects, I hope that you can understand that I cannot comment on a live investigation. We all have a duty to ensure the work of the authorities is not jeopardised. I’m very grateful to everyone who has reached out with kind words of support.

Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns (Con)

My first day back in Parliament after the Summer recess saw me in negotiations with the Government over my amendments to the Energy bill to block solar panels made with Uyghur forced labour from the UK and protect the best farmland from large solar developments. Whilst ultimately the amendments did not make it into law I am continuing to campaign for these measures, and I recently met with both Mallard Pass Action Group and Essendine Parish Council to discuss how we collaborate going forward. I will meet Ministers again on Mallard Pass later this week.

I met recently with the Chief Constable of Leicestershire and Rutland Police, who briefed me on their diverse work from fighting rural specific crimes, policing in villages, speeding and county lines to hare coursing and livestock worrying. Earlier this year Leicestershire and Rutland Police exceeded the Government’s recruitment target having hired 340 officers since 2019. Our police work extremely hard to keep us all safe and I will continue to support them in their vital work and success. I really enjoy working so closely with them, and it was good to see our new walk in police desk open to all.

Before the return of Parliament, I was lucky enough to visit Peppers in Oakham. Peppers is a lovely, friendly place for people to drop in and get support with their mental health or just spend some time playing board games. It was great fun making pompoms and chatting to Pepper’s fantastic team and hope to return soon – truly a lovely break in between meetings!

I was also able recently to visit a fantastic local drinks producer, Cap and Copper Distillery. Simon Brannon brews a plethora of delicious rums and gins, including unique flavours such as the award-winning cocoa and dark chocolate spiced rum. They also offer less palate twisting flavours for conventionalists! Look out for them and drink local wherever possible!

I also went and toured Goal Events in Oakham Enterprise Park to learn about airsoft. Airsoft is a military style game similar to paintball but using plastic BB pellets instead. Those who play split into teams and battle it out through the old prison wings and offices and whilst I wasn’t able to join in on this occasion, I would highly recommend everyone to give it a try with some friends.

To round off last week I was out on the doorsteps in Wardley, Glaston and Ayston to meet residents and hear their views and how I can help. Every month I drop by a village and knock on doors just to hear resident’s views. So do keep an eye out for me if you fancy a chat.

With national politics kicking back into action I was also pleased to have some success with a joint campaign calling for a ‘Buy British’ section on supermarkets’ online stores. The Government has accepted our recommendations and is encouraging supermarkets to create the ‘Buy British’ tab, making it easier for customers to buy good quality, locally produced and environmentally friendly food. This comes after £145,910 in funding has been awarded to local farmers though the Animal health and Welfare Equipment and Technology grants. Our farmers are at the heart of our rural economy and these two successes will help them continue to keep producing the wonderful produce that feeds us all!