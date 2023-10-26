A takeaway restaurant has been named winner in an annual curry awards.

Abdul Hannan has won a host of accolades for the Bangladeshi cuisine served from his family-run restaurant, Hannan’s Spicy Cuisine in Ayston Road, Uppingham.

The latest string to his bow has come from the ‘Best Takeaway’ title in the Leicestershire Curry Awards 2023.

Abdul Hannan with his latest award for Hannan's Spicy Cuisine

Abdul and his wife, Najma, have developed a menu that is hugely popular in Rutland, and their loyal customers are part of the reason for their latest win.

“Although we have been runner up in previous years, including last year, this is the first time we have won at the Leicestershire Curry Awards,” said Abdul.

“I’m delighted and grateful to our customers, who have been hugely supportive. We try to make sure everything is excellent for them - the food we make, the service we provide and our high standards.”

The takeaway has been open for six years and has a five-star rated food hygiene rating.

Abdul, who learned cooking skills from his mother, says Najma makes the best Bangladeshi fish dishes he has tasted.

The couple have five grown-up daughters who are studying or working, and the family has retained its cultural links by being active in the Bangladeshi community in Leicester.

Abdul often supports initiatives and fundraising work, which helped following the recent devastating floods in Bangladesh.