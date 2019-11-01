Listen to spine-tingling tales of the supernatural and watch the live action, music and storytelling combination in two spooky shows at Stamford Arts Centre on Saturday, November 2 and Tuesday, November 5.

Night Terrors, performed by Gerard Logan is taken from a brilliant collection of ghost stories by E F Benson. The performance is suitable for children over 10 years and can be seen on Saturday at 7.30pm.

The Body Snatcher, inspired by Robert Louis Stevenson’s hair-raising horror is set in a dystopian future after Brexit Britain, where there is a terrible disease and scientists need bodies to examine for a cure.

Night Terrors

Fresh bodies... no questions asked. A grisly tale, with humour, live music and retro nostalgia, the show is perfectly timed for the eerie Halloween season.

The show starts at 7.30pm on Tuesday and is suitable for children over 12 years and their families.