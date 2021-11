More news, no ads

Spine-tingling winter songs inspired by Scottish and English traditional tales can be heard at Stamford Arts Centre.

The Furrow Collective is an award-winning band blending harp, fiddle and guitars with eerie story-songs and carols.

Friday, December 10 at 7.30pm. Tickets £18 (£16) from www.stamfordartscentre.com or 01780 763 203.