Seven industrial units totalling 1,312m2 have been approved on land at Spitfire Park, south of Northfield Road in the north of Market Deeping.

Members of South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee last week all approved the scheme from a Mr D Mee, following recommendations from council planning staff.

A council report said the site had previously received planning approval for 19 units but only half of those have been built.

SKDC (20075753)

The site is also part of a wider parcel of land between Peterborough Road and Towngate East identified as a mixed use urban extension of Market Deeping, which would provide 200 homes and upto 6ha of employment land.

Much of this extension has planning permission, with residential land to the east having approval for 240 homes. To the west is undeveloped land which has outline consent for employment uses.