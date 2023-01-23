An extension to the Nene Valley Railway is being created through a ‘sponsor a sleeper’ scheme.

Members and volunteers for the steam railway, which has a station and visitor centre near Stibbington, wants to reopen the Fletton Line connecting Nene Valley Railway to the East Coast Mainline in Peterborough.

This 1.5 miles of track would make Nene Valley Railway more accessible to guest locomotives, charter trains and maintenance machines, giving the visitor attraction a boost.

People can sponsor a sleeper to help Nene Valley Railway

To reopen the Fletton Line, at least 400 of the 2,300 sleepers need to be replaced to make it safe again for rail traffic. Each costs about £100.

Donations can be made to Nene Valley Railway’s new ‘NVR Fletton Branch Appeal’ online at nvr.org.uk/product.php/374/sponsor-a-sleeper

Alternatively, people can make a donation directly to account name: Nene Valley Railway Ltd, account number: 97253308, sort code: 54-21-38, reference: Sponsor A Sleeper.

Wansford Station at Stibbington

UK tax payers are encouraged to boost their donation by downloading a gift aid form at nvr.org.uk/shopimages and returning it by post to: Nene Valley Railway, Old Great North Road, Stibbington PE8 6LR.

People who can donate their time as volunteers for the project can get in touch by emailing: adminassistant@nvr.org.uk