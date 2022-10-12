A Halloween event is set to make a spooky return.

Spooktacular will be held on the Recreation Ground in Stamford on Sunday, October 30.

The event was cancelled last year due to freak winds and was not held during the pandemic.

Jamie and Harley Whitefield with Sarah Dorson

There will be a prize for the best pumpkin and children will compete to impress the judges in the fancy dress competition.

The event will kick off at 1pm and finish at 4.30pm.

Andy Croft, chairman of the events committee on Stamford Town Council, which organises the event, says he is excited for Spooktacular to return.