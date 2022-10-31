Ghosts, zombies and witches haunted a town park at a spooktacular event.

Stamford Spooktacular made a return this year as hundreds of families flocked to the Recreation Ground on Sunday for an afternoon of Halloween fun.

The event was cancelled last year due to freak winds and was not held during the pandemic, so organisers from Stamford Town Council were excited for its return.

Andrew Croft, chairman of the events committee on Stamford Town Council, admitted they were crossing their fingers this year that nothing would get in the way of the event.

And despite the downpour of rain - which resulted in attendees having to take shelter under the gazebo - the event was a success.

"Spooktacular went brilliantly," said Coun Croft.

"There were good costumes and people enjoyed the competitions."

Activities included a pumpkin carving competition and interactive quiz.

People of all ages were keen to win the fancy dress competition, with impressive face painting and handmade outfits.

"It was great to see the effort people had gone to for their costumes, even the teenage older brothers and sisters," said Coun Croft.

"It took a long while to choose the winner."

There was also lively entertainment by the Friends of Stamford and Rutland Theatre which put on performances, story telling and held a flash mob.