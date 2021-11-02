A Halloween house attracted hundreds of daring trick-or-treaters this year as they braved the sea of spooky decorations to nab some sweets.

Yesterday (October 31), mum and daughter duo, Alison and Ellie Mytton, spent the day digging out the decorations which they have accumulated over the years.

Getting the house in Perth Road, which belongs to Ellie's grandparents, set up before dusk is a mammoth task taking many hours.

The Halloween house in Perth Road, Stamford

However, the effort paid off as about 200 people ventured up to see the property, some travelling from out of town.

"It's great to see the kids faces and their little smiles," said Ellie, a student at Stamford College.

"People see what we have done and they always say it's so great, now it's almost expected every year."

The Halloween house in Perth Road, Stamford

With so many visitors, the family ran out of treats and had to run to the shops to get more.

Ellie, 19, has been helping to decorate the house for Halloween since she was seven-years-old.

Despite not being a fan of trick-or-treating as a child, the joy lay in getting the house ready and seeing other children smile and get spooked.

"The decorations have definitely got more extravagant over the years.

The Halloween house in Perth Road, Stamford

"We try to beat what we did the previous year so it gets a lot bigger," said Ellie.

With so many decorations, the family now has a storage unit to keep them in year round.