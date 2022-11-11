A dad who drew crowds to his home over Halloween has raised £500 for charity.

Ryan Amies used a soundtrack and 15,000 low-energy lights to turn his home in Empingham Road, Stamford, into a spooky attraction for all ages.

Up to 50 people attended each night in the week leading up to Halloween, and donations were made to Embrace Child Victims of Crime, based in Thorpe Wood, Peterborough.

Ryan and Jess Amies with their sons

Ryan, who runs a software company, started his seasonal light shows in 2020 with his Christmas display last year attracting up to 200 people a night.

Thanks to LED lighting, the Halloween display cost Ryan just £15 in electricity, and provided plenty of entertainment for his own children.

“Our three boys loved it, and it was lovely so see so many children and families coming along to watch," he said.

Crowds of people turned up to watch the music and lights show (52753168)

Ryan's planned Christmas display this year includes a five-metre tall ‘mega tree’ with 7,000 lights.

Visitors will again be asked to donate to Embrace Child Victims of Crime, which Ryan chose because so many children come along to see the displays, he felt it fitting to choose a children's charity.