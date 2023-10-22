The terrifying tales and frights at Burghley House’s Halloween tours left even the bravest feeling sufficiently spooked.

Burghley’s Spooky Tour on Wednesday got the balance just right, delivering scares to raise your heart rate but didn’t leave you lying in bed at night petrified and unable to sleep.

The stately home, near Stamford, which usually feels so welcoming, was cold and eerie in the darkness - a perfect backdrop for a haunted Halloween activity.

Burghley Spooky Tours. Photo: Lee Hellwing

Tour guide and ghostly expert Martin Tempest looked the ghoulish part as he rushed into the dingy entrance room to welcome the skittish guests.

From hushed whispers some of the group spoke about how they were repeat visitors, although from the nervous energy in the room you wouldn’t have known which furthered my fears.

As the tour started, Martin's ghostly comrades and fiendish friends were introduced to the group.

The courtyard

Among them was a scientific creation resembling Frankenstein’s monster, who could easily be mistaken for a mannequin as he looked too tall to be real, and a hunchbacked assistant - both of whom provided comedy relief throughout the night.

The group was led into the darkest depths of centuries-old Burghley House on the flickering torch lit trail.

While there was occasional lighting to lead the way and the odd flash of a ghoul’s torch, it was disorienting not knowing exactly where you are or what lies ahead of you.

Spooky creatures lurked in the corners of the corridors and rooms, making sudden shrieks, snorts and snarls which were met by nervous exclamations and giggles from the group.

Burghley Spooky Tours. Photo: Lee Hellwing

In the Great Hall a story was recounted about spooky shapes and shadows followed by tales in the kitchen which gave a glimpse into the haunting history of some of Burghley’s workers.

The spookiest part of the tour, a chilling underground tunnel plunged almost entirely into darkness, was saved until last.

After our bravery had really been put to the test, Martin led us back out into the shadowed courtyard where our eyes re-adjusted and heart rates returned to the usual beats per minute.

Burghley Spooky Tours. Photo: Lee Hellwing

Despite the scares being over, I continued to look over my shoulder all the way back to the car out of fear of the ghoulish creatures popping up.

True to its word, the tour was both a mix of frights and fun with a snippet of spooky history - a balance just right for both scaredy cats and thrill seekers.

A few tickets are still available for next week but they are selling quickly.

A spooky entrance to Burghley House

Find out more by visiting: https://burghley.co.uk/events/spooky-tours.

After we left the entrance hall photos and videos were banned

