Stamford Endowed School sports centre, gym and swimming pool to stay closed to public

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 09:39, 19 October 2020
 | Updated: 09:50, 20 October 2020

A sports centre, gym and swimming pool which closed during lockdown will not reopen to the public.

The Stamford Endowed Schools facilities in Conduit Road closed in March in response to the Covid-19 pandemic .

Pupils have recently started using the facilities again within the school timetable, but members of the public with memberships for the gym and pool have not yet been allowed to return.

