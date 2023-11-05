An upsurge in young players has seen a town sports club named the fastest growing in the country.

When rugby resumed in March 2021 after the first national covid lockdown, Bourne Rugby Club’s junior and minis section were down to seven players at their first training session.

Yet thanks to a recruitment drive and club overhaul, there are now around 115 pulling on the club shirt from under 7s through to under 13s.

Bourne RFC youngsters with Kesteven RFC juniors at a recent festival. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Earlier this month, the sport’s national governing body, the Rugby Football Union, placed Bourne top of its leaderboard for the biggest increase in age grade players from last season to this campaign.

“We have put a lot of effort into it and we started from such a low base so it was easy to grow, but we are certainly punching well above our weight for a small town in south Lincolnshire,” said chairperson Aaron Calvert.

Aaron has driven the resurgence since moving back from Dubai in December 2020 with two daughters and a son who wanted to continue their rugby journey back in Lincolnshire.

Bourne RFC's mini and juniors section has grown from a training session of seven in spring 2021 to more than 100

“Three of my kids were there and there was a total of six or seven in that first week,” he explained.

“You saw with all sports people started losing interest and finding other things during lockdown, but covid definitely decimated rugby more than most because when they started back, people were put off playing rugby in the summer on hard ground put people off.”

Aaron was keen to raise the profile of the club and give it an overhaul.

Bourne RFC Under 13s

“When I joined it was hard to even find out who the contact was for the club and when training was, so there were not enough people running the club,” he recalled.

“We built a small new nucleus of people and it has expanded from there.”

The clubhouse has had a refresh with a new roof, walls, cladding, and windows, and two new changing rooms.

The rise in numbers is twinned with a host of improvements in the club's infrastructure

“We had a temporary building from 1987 and, as you can imagine, temporary buildings are not really supposed to still be there in 2022, so it was dilapidated,” Aaron said.

“When the facilities don’t look very good, people think you’re not very good so when you take more pride in the building it’s much easier to recruit.”

They are indebted to the help of local businesses such as JJMac, as well as grants from the Len Pick Trust, Bourne United Charities and Active Lincolnshire.

The club switched training sessions for older children from Sunday to Saturday to allow them to play both football and rugby

“The whole plan was to keep the costs of playing rugby down so thanks to sponsors we include the kit in the price of the membership,” Aaron explained.

“We also have an open bursary scheme so parents can come to us if they can’t afford to pay the membership. We believe that no-one should be stopped from playing rugby because sport’s for all.”

Training days for older age groups were moved to Saturday to avoid a clash with football, allowing youngsters to play both.

Bourne RFC's junior and mini section was named as the fastest-growing by the RFU

“We coach it in such a way for them to have fun and get better and play their best, rather than always winning,” Aaron added.

“Everyone gets equal time on the pitch, we don’t just play our best team.”

The next project is to launch a girls’ and women’s section, with rugby among the fastest-growing women’s sports.

The club has teams from under 7s through to under 13s but welcomes players from as young as four to get involved

“The whole club is going from strength to strength,” said Aaron.

“The seniors are now playing in the same league as Stamford and Oakham and finished above them last season. It’s a club that’s moving forward.”