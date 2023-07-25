A sports club is looking to relocate before its current site is developed for holiday accommodation.

The Bowmen of Rutland Archery Club has been offered agricultural land next to Rutland Vineyard in Ketton but needs to secure planning permission for its change of use.

The club has been running for 25 years and has more than 100 members. It is currently based at Greetham Valley.

In the planning application, committee member Charles Haynes said: “The club is designated as a community club by the national governing body, ArcheryGB. This enables us to introduce new people to archery at 'have a go' events, fetes, The Rutland Show and at the home field.

“The club plans to continue offering outdoor shooting to trained and insured members of the club during daylight hours. In the summer it is unlikely to see archers before 7am and the sport is effectively silent.”

The landowner has stated that the field should be returned to agriculture at the end of the lease, so no permanent structures are planned, but the club is looking into grants for a temporary wooden structure to provide shelter in bad weather, and for a toilet block with septic tank.

During the summer it is estimated up to 15 members would take part in a club event at one time. During the winter, the club mainly uses indoor facilities.

Full details of the planning application 2023/0693/CLP are available to view via Rutland County Council’s website where people can also comment on the proposal.