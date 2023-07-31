An in-demand sports club will be able to almost double its membership if plans for a dedicated home are approved.

Stamford Gymnastics Club has around 210 members and a waiting list of more than 300 after a boom in interest in recent years.

Yet club founder and coach Mat Cooper hopes plans to set up home in Tinwell will allow them to increase membership to 400.

Mat Cooper set up Stamford Gymnastics Club around 10 years ago

“We ended up having to take on extra help purely to manage the waiting list emails and contact enquiries,” said Mat.

“We would have 160 extra places to fill so we emailed everyone on the waiting list. Within 24 hours we had 120 places filled so we know that, if and when everything goes ahead, we have got the majority of our spaces covered.”

The club currently meets at Casterton College and its opening hours are restricted to fit in around the school’s timetable and extra curricular programme.

Mat has been fundraising for equipment for the club’s new home

Mat has earmarked a unit at Tinwell Lodge Business Park, in Steadfold Lane, and has applied to Rutland County Council for change of use from industrial to leisure.

As well as increasing membership, the new home would allow the club to open five or six days a week and offer new activities, such as a parent and toddler group, birthday parties, and more school holiday gym camps.

If plans get the thumbs up, Mat hopes to open the doors next January.

“We are still getting five to 10 emails a week from people contacting us for the first time,” he added.

“It’s really nice to know we have that reputation in Stamford as being a nice, friendly and positive club that people want to come to.”

Mat did a skydive at Sibson Airfield in June as part of a fundraising drive which has reached around £2,400 to buy new equipment for the new home.

A new balance beam means the club now have the full set of equipment, with floor matting also now sourced.

“The fundraising is helping us massively to be set up ready to go into the new unit,” said Mat.

“I’m super grateful to all of the parents who have donated – we are really appreciative of the support we’ve received.”