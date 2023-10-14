Big names in the world of sport came together at a town school to help guide the stars of tomorrow.

Oakham School welcomed 25 special guests from elite rugby, hockey, netball, cricket and cycling to its first Sporting Futures event, an evening of talks and networking for young people in talent pathways and academies.

Among the speakers were Leicester Tigers head coach Dan McKellar, while guests included two former Oakham School pupils – Tigers and England international rugby player, Jack van Poortvliet, and freelance sports journalist Imogen Ainsworth.

Former Oakham School pupil Jack van Poortvliet now plays for Leicester Tigers and England

More than 100 athletes aged 14 to 16 from schools across the country attended.

Oakham School’s director of sport, Dr Iain Simpson, began a series of talks designed to offer advice and guidance.

"Five universities and 10 talent pathways were represented at the Sporting Futures event and we were joined by 10 elite athletes and 32 professional coaches,” he said.

The Sporting Futures event at Oakham School

"It's a privilege to be able to bring together so many talented young athletes from far and wide to discuss matters important to them and their families."

Speakers included Loughborough University lecturer and renowned coaching expert Dr Ed Cope, James Bateman, head of men's performance hockey at University of Nottingham, and former Leicester Tigers rugby player and England international Leon Lloyd who now works with Premier League football clubs on planning for life after playing sport.

Tigers head coach Dan McKellar, who has also worked with the Australia national rugby team, told the audience what professional sports clubs look for when recruiting athletes and key attributes in players, including talent, work ethic, and sacrifice.

Leicester Tigers head coach Dan McKellar was among the speakers

More than 100 young athletes joined the inaugural event

Dr Simpson closed the talks by considering the talent pathway process from a parent's perspective.

For details about sport at Oakham School, contact the admissions department at admissions@oakham.rutland.sch.uk or on 01572 758758.