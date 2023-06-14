Children are being steered away from the path to crime through sports.

Rupert Matthews, police and crime commissioner for Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland, is using a slice of his safety fund to provide a grant.

The money will pay for a project manager and youth engagement officers, similar to a scheme already running in Loughborough.

Young people at risk of crime will be offered sports activities and project leaders will deliver outreach work to engage young people congregating in public spaces, such as parks and outside shops and takeaways.

Mr Matthews said: “As many as eight in 10 prolific adult offenders begin committing crimes as children.

“This is why it is so important we invest in early intervention schemes to stop these youngsters from becoming career criminals.

“Sport not only unites but also gives young people a goal.

"As commissioner, I have vowed to restore hope and trust in policing services and ensure the force works hard to address the public's priorities which include anti-social behaviour.

“I am also determined to provide more opportunities for youngsters at risk of crime to realise their full potential and understand that they are capable of so much more than a life of offending.”