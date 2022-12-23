A building firm has recruited some of Santa’s little helpers to warn children about 'elf and safety'.

With schools closed over Christmas, children are being told to stay away from building sites as they shouldn’t be visited unsupervised.

Elves have been asked to keep their eyes on the Barratt Homes’ sites in Lincolnshire, including The Willows in Bourne, and, like every visitor, they've had to wear a hard hat and hi-vis clothing for protection.

Elf and Safety at a Barratt Homes site

The developer hopes that the elf will remind kids to stay on Santa’s ‘nice list’ by keeping clear of building sites at all times.

Mark Cotes, managing director, said: “Children, like elves, can be curious and adventurous, and turn up in the most unlikely places, especially when schools are closed. However, building sites can be dangerous places for little people.

“Developers like ourselves are building new homes all across the country, but until they are completed, these places are very hazardous for young children.

An elf has been put at a building site to encourage the message of 'elf and safety'

“With the holidays approaching, children should think of their ‘elf ‘n’ safety’ and keep well away from building sites.”

Barratt and David Wilson Homes hosts site visits and holds regular safety talks for schools close to its developments all year round, to encourage site safety and highlight the hazards of playing on or near construction sites.