People will be able to get their spring covid booster jab at a walk-in vaccination clinic.

Tomorrow (April 6), booster jabs will be given from Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary's Street from 12pm to 6pm.

The spring booster jabs are available to people aged over 75 or who have a weakened immune system.

The Stamford Arts Centre (53641263)

Visit https://lincolnshireccg.nhs.uk/grabajab for more information.