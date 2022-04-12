A walkway in the heart of Stamford has undergone a spruce up thanks to Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers.

Neil McIvor and Nina Van Dyck - who are also members of the clean-up squad Team Stamford - spent time this morning clearing the path in Bath Row alongside the Millstream in Stamford, which had sprouted spring weeds.

The volunteers took on the task before starting work this morning. The path does not belong to South Kesteven District Council or Stamford Town Council.

Neil McIvor

The weeds have been cleared along the walkway next to the Millstream