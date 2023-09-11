A man arrested on suspicion of spying for China was employed by Rutland MP Alicia Kearns.

Parliamentary researcher Chris Cash, 28, was arrested in March but details of the alleged security breach were not shared until the weekend.

Mrs Kearns (Con), who chairs the Commons foreign affairs committee, has been criticised by some fellow MPs, including the former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, for not sharing what they see as a matter of public interest.

Alicia Kearns speaking in The Commons

One MP quoted in national newspaper The Times, but not named, said Mrs Kearns “has been a nightmare on this”.

Mrs Kearns said the reason she has been unable to speak about the situation – and remains unable – is because there is an ongoing police investigation and that she is a potential witness.

She said: “If I speak out I could go to prison and I will not go to prison for someone else’s actions.”

Mrs Kearns is a key challenger of humanitarian issues in China.

Elected as MP for Melton and Rutland in December 2019, she has been on the foreign affairs committee since March 2020 and took over as chairperson in October last year. Mr Cash was already employed as a researcher at that time.