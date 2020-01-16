The 500th anniversary of the birth of Britain's first spymaster and the builder of an well-known Elizabethan house will be marked with a year of celebrations.

William Cecil, who was Elizabeth I's most trusted minister and chief intelligence gather as well as building and designing most of Burghley House, was born in Bourne on September 13 1520.

To mark the Burghley 500 celebrations, there will be two exhibitions at Burghley House where more can be discovered about the life and times of Cecil, who was also known as Lord Burghley.