Part of a historic town square will be revamped for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Large planters will be added to the west side of Sheep Market in Stamford, replacing temporary stones surrounding what will become an area for relaxation and outdoor dining.

Two stone benches will be relocated and wooden seating will take their place as well as a circular bench surrounding a plane tree.

Sheep Market in Stamford is to be revamped for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The scheme has been devised and funded by Stamford Civic Society’s Urban Group and the owners of Pizza di Mario restaurant in Sheep Market, Marius Note and Izmir Cufi.

Marius said: “We opened the restaurant in December 2021 and it was always our ambition to make maximum use of the space outside and to make it an area which could be used and enjoyed.

"Last year we saw ‘café culture’ come to life in Stamford with lots of pubs and cafés serving al fresco food and drinks.

"I want our restaurant to add to the positive vibe which has been created by that move and have created a large covered area outside for customers to enjoy.”

Andy Moore, chairman of the Stamford Urban Group said: “This wonderful space is in the heart of Stamford and totally underutilised.

"It is on a route into town for visitors by car, train and bus and we’ve wanted for some time to improve it and make it a space which can be enjoyed by visitors and residents alike.

"The addition of the benches and the wonderful floral display which will be planted and maintained by Stamford In Bloom, will, we hope, encourage lots of people to enjoy the views of the town from this area.

"Given that it is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year, the Civic Society has decided to dedicate the project to her, and a suitable plaque will installed to commemorate her amazing achievement”

The month-long work will start on April 4 and will include the area being jetwashed.