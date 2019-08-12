Shoppers got a funny surprise in Stamford this morning (August 12) when a squirrel ran into a shop.

Reader Jayne Caffrey, from Ryhall, was on High Street when she noticed a commotion outside Sea Salt on High Street.

The 64 year-old said: "I was walking through the town from Lloyd's Bank and everybody was saying 'ooh, look at that squirrel'.

Photo: Jayne Caffrey (15118938)

"It ran into the shop and then it appeared by the display at the front.

"The poor old thing was flying round.

"There was a Springer Spaniel outside and it was going ballistic at the Squirrel.

"It ran off pretty quickly once it saw the Spaniel and ran under a white van.

"I would have said there were at least 15 to 20 people crowding round and it was just really funny.

"It was bizarre because there are no trees around there."

