At the beginning of their new term, Ketton Community Choir presented a cheque for £1250 to Paisley Paddison, community fundraiser south at Grantham-based St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice.

The money had been raised at the choir’s Christmas and summer concerts and raffles and will go towards bringing specialist care directly to patients in their own homes.

The theme chosen for the summer concert was “A ray of sunshine” in memory of David Longlands, a founding member of the community choir, who died last year.

The cheque for £1,250 is being presented

This is the largest annual amount raised so far by the choir who are justifiably proud of their achievement.

This year, the choir has some exciting prospects in store and rehearsals have begun in earnest for a Christmas concert at The Northwick Arms, High Street, Ketton, onTuesday December 17.

The event promises well-known pieces such as Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s “Music of the Night”, “You’ve got a friend in me” from Toy Story and “Walking in the Air” from The Snowman.