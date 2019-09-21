Ketton Community Choir presents £1,250 to St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice
At the beginning of their new term, Ketton Community Choir presented a cheque for £1250 to Paisley Paddison, community fundraiser south at Grantham-based St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice.
The money had been raised at the choir’s Christmas and summer concerts and raffles and will go towards bringing specialist care directly to patients in their own homes.
The theme chosen for the summer concert was “A ray of sunshine” in memory of David Longlands, a founding member of the community choir, who died last year.
This is the largest annual amount raised so far by the choir who are justifiably proud of their achievement.
This year, the choir has some exciting prospects in store and rehearsals have begun in earnest for a Christmas concert at The Northwick Arms, High Street, Ketton, onTuesday December 17.
The event promises well-known pieces such as Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s “Music of the Night”, “You’ve got a friend in me” from Toy Story and “Walking in the Air” from The Snowman.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.