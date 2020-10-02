St Mary’s Medical Centre is ‘not fit for purpose’ according to a doctor who works there - and who believes ‘bigger beasts’ in the health service are to blame for an alternative surgery not having been built.

Dr Dan Petrie spoke at a meeting of Stamford Town Council on Tuesday and answered questions councillors put to him on behalf of residents.

During the hour-long grilling, Dr Petrie, a GP partner at the surgery, defended Lakeside Healthcare’s plan to close St Mary’s Medical Centre on December 1, saying the surgery in Wharf Road was “a lovely, quaint place to work” but “most of the rooms were not fit for people who use sticks, let alone a wheelchair”.